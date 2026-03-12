Swiss National Bank Has $67.07 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper Company $IP

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $67,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 100.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 4.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 65.0% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03. International Paper Company has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.36). International Paper had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail purchased 50,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,000. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

Read More

