WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 13,007 Shares of Valaris Limited $VAL

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,007 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Valaris were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 8,034.0% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 580,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,298,000 after purchasing an additional 573,065 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the third quarter valued at about $3,305,000. Hara Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 173,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 39,055 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its position in Valaris by 2.8% during the second quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 585,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,673,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valaris during the second quarter worth about $17,748,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VAL opened at $93.30 on Thursday. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $102.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49.

VAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valaris from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Pareto Securities lowered Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $56.50.

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh?environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

