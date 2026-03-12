WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,762.00.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total transaction of $1,713,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,766.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,654.24 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,008.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,127.73. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.66 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 6.91%.MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

