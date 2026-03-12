WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 39,700 Voyager Technologies, Inc. $VOYG

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYG. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Voyager Technologies by 27.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,344,000 after purchasing an additional 256,499 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $41,607,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,997,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,720,000.

Key Voyager Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Voyager Technologies this week:

Voyager Technologies Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE VOYG opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33. Voyager Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $73.95.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Voyager Technologies had a negative net margin of 62.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $46.65 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Voyager Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on Voyager Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Voyager Technologies Profile

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

