Swiss National Bank Has $76.64 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 479,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $76,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $737,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Atlassian by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 86,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after buying an additional 45,616 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Zacks Research downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.32.

In other news, CRO Brian Duffy sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $99,409.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,114,408.20. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $249,907.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 212,916 shares in the company, valued at $17,320,716.60. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 359,131 shares of company stock valued at $50,672,589. 36.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.79, a P/E/G ratio of 309.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.55 and its 200-day moving average is $142.25. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

