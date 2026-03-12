Swiss National Bank Has $70.80 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $70,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 107.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $652.65 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $714.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $666.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $586.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

