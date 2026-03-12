Swiss National Bank Has $70.80 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $70,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 107.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.12.
Ulta Beauty Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $652.65 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $714.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $666.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $586.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82.
Trending Headlines about Ulta Beauty
Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity raised its price target to $799 and kept a “buy” rating, signaling strong upside expectations from the sell-side ahead of earnings. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group raised its price target to $715, reflecting bullish views on Ulta’s growth trajectory and margin outlook. Telsey Advisory Group Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $715.00
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays published a bullish forecast for ULTA, calling for strong price appreciation — another vote of confidence from major firms ahead of the quarter. Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street chatter shows several firms lifting targets on Ulta ahead of earnings, adding upward pressure to the stock via improved sentiment. Wall Street Lifts Targets on Five Below, Ulta Beauty and Nature’s Sunshine Ahead of Key Earnings Reports
- Positive Sentiment: MarketWatch highlights that Ulta may post higher Q4 sales on the launch of Selena Gomez’s makeup brand — a potentially meaningful top-line catalyst if sell-through is strong. Ulta Beauty May Post Higher 4Q Sales on Launch of Selena Gomez’s Makeup Brand — Earnings Preview
- Positive Sentiment: Promotions: Ulta’s “21 Days of Beauty” sale is live and attracting press coverage and shopper traffic — a near-term demand driver that can lift Q4/Q1 comps. Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale Is in Full Swing — Shop Editor-Loved Deals Up to 50% Off
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader coverage/preview pieces (earnings previews and weekly deal roundups) are increasing attention but mainly reiterate expectations rather than new data; these will amplify volatility around the report. What To Expect From Ulta’s (ULTA) Q4 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/brand moves: Keracolor’s national retail expansion and refreshed digital footprint signal competition and category growth — a mixed development for retailers like Ulta (more category interest, but increased competition). Keracolor Debuts Brand Evolution, Celebrating a Decade of Innovation with New Digital Footprint and National Retail Expansion
- Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its target but set it at $500 — below the current trading level — which is a relatively conservative signal and could cap upside if others follow suit. Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $500.00
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.
The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ulta Beauty
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.