Swiss National Bank Buys 17,700 Shares of Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 651,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $69,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXE. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the third quarter valued at about $169,783,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,949,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Expand Energy by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,561,000 after buying an additional 835,499 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expand Energy by 4,719.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 821,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,284,000 after acquiring an additional 804,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Expand Energy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,396,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,090,000 after acquiring an additional 740,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Expand Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXE opened at $108.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.89. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $126.62.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Expand Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Expand Energy

Insider Transactions at Expand Energy

In other Expand Energy news, CEO Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,976,035. This represents a 2.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expand Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.