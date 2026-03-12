Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,639 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $31,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 36.4% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.2% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 98,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.7% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 814,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after purchasing an additional 78,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Nuttall purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.66 per share, for a total transaction of $12,832,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 15,503,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,614,769.68. This trade represents a 0.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Cohler purchased 43,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,514,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,679,583.30. The trade was a 2,733.46% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 393,872 shares of company stock valued at $40,090,679 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KKR opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $153.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

