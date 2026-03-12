CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,985 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.71% of CBRE Group worth $334,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,734,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,434,000 after buying an additional 236,323 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,468,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,855,000 after buying an additional 809,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,249,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,068,000 after buying an additional 134,160 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,472,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,610,000 after acquiring an additional 532,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,021,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,705,000 after acquiring an additional 323,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $1,370,630.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,313.61. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $132.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.43.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

