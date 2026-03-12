Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $58,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Gartner by 1,130.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Gartner by 1,284.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gartner Stock Up 0.8%
NYSE IT opened at $160.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.18 and a fifty-two week high of $470.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $204.00 price target on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.70.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.
The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.
