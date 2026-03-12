goeasy (TSE:GSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on goeasy from C$245.00 to C$210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$194.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of goeasy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$160.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$180.33.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$40.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 42.83, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$651.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.16. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$37.83 and a twelve month high of C$216.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$121.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$145.91.

Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada downgraded goeasy from “hold” to “strong sell” — a steep cut that likely increased selling pressure by signalling elevated downside risk to investors. RBC downgrade (Zacks) RBC/TickerReport

National Bank Financial cut its rating from “strong-buy” to “hold” — part of a sweep of downgrades that can trigger revaluation by institutional investors. Negative Sentiment: goeasy announced a major charge-off and withdrew its financial forecast — a direct operational hit that materially raises uncertainty around earnings and credit quality, and appears to be the primary catalyst for the analyst downgrades and the stock decline. MSN: charge-off and forecast withdrawal

goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers. Its reportable business segments include easyhome and easyfinancial, of which it derives maximum revenue from easyfinancial segment.

