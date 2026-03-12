Swiss National Bank Has $56.17 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 570,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $56,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 43.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $1,217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $93.82 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $114.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.56%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.