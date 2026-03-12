Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Samsara (IOT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Samsara (NYSE: IOT):

3/6/2026 – Samsara had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Samsara had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Evercore Inc.

3/6/2026 – Samsara had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $35.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Samsara had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Samsara had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up from $37.00.

3/6/2026 – Samsara had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Samsara had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Samsara had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Samsara was given a new $45.00 price target by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/2/2026 – Samsara had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

2/27/2026 – Samsara had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Samsara had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Samsara had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $39.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Samsara was given a new $35.00 price target by Royal Bank Of Canada.

2/11/2026 – Samsara is now covered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Samsara had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down from $49.00.

2/4/2026 – Samsara had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Samsara was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

1/22/2026 – Samsara had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/15/2026 – Samsara was upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane from “neutral” to “outperform”. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $9,078,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,360. The trade was a 74.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $9,078,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,360. The trade was a 74.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,903,585 shares of company stock worth $91,712,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

