Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 55,740 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,553,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,740 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.92% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $340,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 24,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total value of $805,736.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,672. This trade represents a 23.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,339 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $4,826,600.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,595,056.92. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 343,928 shares of company stock valued at $47,393,256 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $134.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.49 and a 1 year high of $144.50.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.84. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings raised The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

