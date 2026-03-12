Natera, Inc. $NTRA Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 373,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Natera were worth $60,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 68.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Natera by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $196.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of -128.50 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.32 and a 200-day moving average of $206.07. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $256.36.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. Natera had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $218.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.47.

In other Natera news, insider John Fesko sold 17,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total transaction of $4,179,780.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 177,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,687,711.34. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 37,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.54, for a total transaction of $9,016,424.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,552,392.42. This represents a 36.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 371,333 shares of company stock worth $86,162,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

