CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Down 74.0% in February

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,514 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the February 12th total of 13,514 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CTTOF opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

CTT – Correios de Portugal, SA is the national postal operator of Portugal, offering a comprehensive range of mail and parcel delivery services to individual and corporate customers. The company’s core activities include the collection, sorting and distribution of letters, direct mail and parcels both domestically and through an extensive international network. CTT also provides express courier solutions, specialized logistics for e-commerce, and value-added services such as registered mail and postal insurance.

In addition to its traditional postal operations, CTT has expanded into financial services under the brand “Banco CTT,” offering savings accounts, payment cards, transfers and money-remittance services.

