Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 8,618 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $50,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $592.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $654.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $649.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $610.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $149.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.22. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

