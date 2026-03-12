Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial lowered Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Enerflex Stock Down 1.3%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 435.9% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,701,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,093 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Enerflex by 351.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,131,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 880,358 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Enerflex by 433.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,069,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 869,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Enerflex by 51.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,203,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after buying an additional 752,893 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Equity Long Short Fund acquired a new stake in Enerflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,628,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd is a Calgary?headquartered energy infrastructure company specializing in the design, fabrication, installation and aftermarket support of natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration and treatment equipment. Its product portfolio includes reciprocating and centrifugal compression systems, gas treating and refrigeration packages, fuel gas conditioning and liquid separation solutions. In addition to equipment sales, Enerflex delivers field services such as commissioning, maintenance, monitoring and parts supply to optimize asset performance throughout the lifecycle.

The company supports upstream, midstream and downstream energy customers through an integrated offering that spans engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as modular fabrication.

