Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $56,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $72.98 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $91.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 12.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.700-7.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company’s offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Featured Stories

