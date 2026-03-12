Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $12.17 Million in Miami International Holdings, Inc. $MIAX

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 302,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Miami International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Miami International in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miami International during the third quarter worth $376,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Miami International in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miami International during the 3rd quarter valued at $881,000.

In other Miami International news, Director Murray Stahl purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $312,336.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,633,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,016,065.96. The trade was a 0.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MIAX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Miami International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Miami International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Miami International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Miami International in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of MIAX stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. Miami International Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $51.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 73.10.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $369.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

