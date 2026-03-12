Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,489 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $10,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 7,621.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 987.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 528.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Truist Financial set a $40.00 target price on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Stephens upgraded Option Care Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.27.

Option Care Health Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $36.80.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry’s most experienced home infusion businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.