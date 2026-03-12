Biogen Inc. $BIIB Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $59,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 64.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 1,233.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 62.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Biogen presented additional Phase 1b data for salanersen in spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) showing new motor milestones, a supportive safety profile over one year, and the launch of a global Phase 3 program — news that increases the drug’s commercial and clinical probability upside. GlobeNewsWire: Salanersen Phase 1b

Biogen presented additional Phase 1b data for salanersen in spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) showing new motor milestones, a supportive safety profile over one year, and the launch of a global Phase 3 program — news that increases the drug’s commercial and clinical probability upside. Positive Sentiment: Additional media coverage emphasizes salanersen’s once-yearly dosing potential and the potential to address patients with suboptimal response to prior gene therapy — a clear positive for BIIB’s late-stage pipeline narrative. The Pharma Letter: Salanersen data

Additional media coverage emphasizes salanersen’s once-yearly dosing potential and the potential to address patients with suboptimal response to prior gene therapy — a clear positive for BIIB’s late-stage pipeline narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary is supportive: a Barchart piece notes BIIB is outperforming the healthcare sector, and Zacks highlights BIIB as a strong value stock — both reinforce investor sentiment and may attract relative-value and sector-rotation flows. Barchart: BIIB outperforming Zacks: Value case

Analyst and market commentary is supportive: a Barchart piece notes BIIB is outperforming the healthcare sector, and Zacks highlights BIIB as a strong value stock — both reinforce investor sentiment and may attract relative-value and sector-rotation flows. Positive Sentiment: Macro/market commentary from industry voices (Josh Brown) argues large-cap biotech is “growth without disruption risk,” which can boost investor appetite for established biotech names like BIIB. Josh Brown / 247wallst

Macro/market commentary from industry voices (Josh Brown) argues large-cap biotech is “growth without disruption risk,” which can boost investor appetite for established biotech names like BIIB. Neutral Sentiment: Biogen’s presentation transcript from the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference is available; such presentations can clarify near-term strategy but typically have incremental impact unless new guidance/data are revealed. Seeking Alpha: Leerink transcript

Biogen’s presentation transcript from the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference is available; such presentations can clarify near-term strategy but typically have incremental impact unless new guidance/data are revealed. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage summarizing Q4 winners/losers versus peers provides context on relative performance but did not report a new catalyst specific to Biogen. Yahoo Finance: Q4 winners & losers

Coverage summarizing Q4 winners/losers versus peers provides context on relative performance but did not report a new catalyst specific to Biogen. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest entries in the feed show contradictory/erroneous values (zeros and NaN); there’s no reliable evidence here of a material increase in short-selling pressure.

Short-interest entries in the feed show contradictory/erroneous values (zeros and NaN); there’s no reliable evidence here of a material increase in short-selling pressure. Neutral Sentiment: An article about a biogenic carbon removal project (Svante) appears unrelated to Biogen the biotech and is unlikely to affect BIIB’s stock. Financial Post: Svante CDR project

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,232.69. This represents a 24.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Biogen from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Biogen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Biogen from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering set a $201.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.04.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $190.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.32. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $202.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

