ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of ACIW opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.84. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.15). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 12.88%.The business had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In related news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.98 per share, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,210.44. This trade represents a 4.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Benitez II purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,313.90. This trade represents a 16.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 93.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 106.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 51.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 68.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company’s platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.

ACI’s modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.

