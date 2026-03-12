Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Makes New Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,100,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,880 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 62.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,532,000 after purchasing an additional 729,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,138,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,173,000 after purchasing an additional 635,220 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,010,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,316,000 after purchasing an additional 567,651 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $297.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $253.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $318.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.18.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $296.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.46 and a 200-day moving average of $283.52. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $333.86. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,194.15. The trade was a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

