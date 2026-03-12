Short Interest in Brambles Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Declines By 54.7%

Brambles Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 14,990 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the February 12th total of 33,081 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,275 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 84,275 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Brambles Stock Performance

Brambles stock opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brambles has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19.

Get Brambles alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Brambles to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Brambles has an average rating of “Hold”.

Brambles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) is a global supply-chain logistics company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for its pooled pallet and reusable packaging services. The company operates the CHEP brand for pallets and larger load-carrier solutions and the IFCO brand for reusable plastic crates, offering customers standardized, shared assets that move goods through retail, grocery, manufacturing and other supply chains.

Brambles’ core activities include the management, distribution and maintenance of pooled pallets, crates and containers; repair and refurbishment services; and logistics support such as asset tracking and inventory management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.