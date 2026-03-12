Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $42,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 24.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,437,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,497,000 after acquiring an additional 18,824,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,870,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,840,000 after purchasing an additional 507,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $973,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,019,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,971,000 after purchasing an additional 168,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $45,611,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $754,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 452,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,185,571.01. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 475,132 shares of company stock valued at $55,127,149 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $78.69 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.47.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets
Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Banking unit momentum — Robinhood’s banking arm surpassed $1 billion in customer deposits and 65k customers, strengthening core funding, deposit income potential and cross?sell opportunities. Robinhood banking unit crosses $1 bln in deposits, 65k customers, CEO Tenev says
- Positive Sentiment: Lower short interest — February short interest fell ~12.8% to ~30.13M shares (about 4.2% of shares), cutting a common near?term selling pressure vector and reducing days?to?cover to ~1.2. (Data release)
- Positive Sentiment: Product & revenue diversification — Robinhood is expanding beyond trading (venture fund, premium Platinum card) and scaling prediction?market products that management says are already meaningful, which supports revenue multiple expansion if adoption continues. Robinhood Broadens Beyond Trading With Venture Fund And Platinum Card
- Positive Sentiment: Prediction?market sales traction — coverage notes prediction markets are already annualizing at material levels (reported ~$435M annualized in recent commentary), giving a new high?growth revenue stream inside an already profitable platform.
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst backdrop & technicals — some analysts see >50% upside to ~ $120 consensus targets and the stock is described as consolidating after a large 2026 drawdown; this sets a narrative of upside if execution holds. Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Aims to Become a “Financial Super App” with 20%+ Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry attention & framing — multiple market pieces are positioning Robinhood as part of broader themes (AI, prediction markets, “super app”), which can attract long?only thematic flows but also increase scrutiny. (Investor press coverage)
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risk on prediction markets — CEO commentary about turning Robinhood into a prediction?markets “super app” has reignited debate over whether prediction contracts cross into gambling; former public officials have warned of state?level legal challenges, which could slow rollouts or increase compliance costs. Robinhood’s CEO Has A ‘Super App’ Vision For Prediction Markets
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.
Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.
