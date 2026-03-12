Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $42,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 24.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,437,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,497,000 after acquiring an additional 18,824,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,870,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,840,000 after purchasing an additional 507,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $973,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,019,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,971,000 after purchasing an additional 168,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $45,611,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $754,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 452,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,185,571.01. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 475,132 shares of company stock valued at $55,127,149 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOOD. Bank of America reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $78.69 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.47.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Banking unit momentum — Robinhood’s banking arm surpassed $1 billion in customer deposits and 65k customers, strengthening core funding, deposit income potential and cross?sell opportunities. Robinhood banking unit crosses $1 bln in deposits, 65k customers, CEO Tenev says

Banking unit momentum — Robinhood’s banking arm surpassed $1 billion in customer deposits and 65k customers, strengthening core funding, deposit income potential and cross?sell opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Lower short interest — February short interest fell ~12.8% to ~30.13M shares (about 4.2% of shares), cutting a common near?term selling pressure vector and reducing days?to?cover to ~1.2. (Data release)

Lower short interest — February short interest fell ~12.8% to ~30.13M shares (about 4.2% of shares), cutting a common near?term selling pressure vector and reducing days?to?cover to ~1.2. (Data release) Positive Sentiment: Product & revenue diversification — Robinhood is expanding beyond trading (venture fund, premium Platinum card) and scaling prediction?market products that management says are already meaningful, which supports revenue multiple expansion if adoption continues. Robinhood Broadens Beyond Trading With Venture Fund And Platinum Card

Product & revenue diversification — Robinhood is expanding beyond trading (venture fund, premium Platinum card) and scaling prediction?market products that management says are already meaningful, which supports revenue multiple expansion if adoption continues. Positive Sentiment: Prediction?market sales traction — coverage notes prediction markets are already annualizing at material levels (reported ~$435M annualized in recent commentary), giving a new high?growth revenue stream inside an already profitable platform.

Prediction?market sales traction — coverage notes prediction markets are already annualizing at material levels (reported ~$435M annualized in recent commentary), giving a new high?growth revenue stream inside an already profitable platform. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst backdrop & technicals — some analysts see >50% upside to ~ $120 consensus targets and the stock is described as consolidating after a large 2026 drawdown; this sets a narrative of upside if execution holds. Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Aims to Become a “Financial Super App” with 20%+ Growth

Analyst backdrop & technicals — some analysts see >50% upside to ~ $120 consensus targets and the stock is described as consolidating after a large 2026 drawdown; this sets a narrative of upside if execution holds. Neutral Sentiment: Industry attention & framing — multiple market pieces are positioning Robinhood as part of broader themes (AI, prediction markets, “super app”), which can attract long?only thematic flows but also increase scrutiny. (Investor press coverage)

Industry attention & framing — multiple market pieces are positioning Robinhood as part of broader themes (AI, prediction markets, “super app”), which can attract long?only thematic flows but also increase scrutiny. (Investor press coverage) Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risk on prediction markets — CEO commentary about turning Robinhood into a prediction?markets “super app” has reignited debate over whether prediction contracts cross into gambling; former public officials have warned of state?level legal challenges, which could slow rollouts or increase compliance costs. Robinhood’s CEO Has A ‘Super App’ Vision For Prediction Markets

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.