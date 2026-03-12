Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 28,432 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,432 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of CoStar Group worth $40,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in CoStar Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 19,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 193.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 571,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,198,000 after buying an additional 33,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 245,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after buying an additional 61,650 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.35.

Key CoStar Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoStar Group this week:

Director Louise Sams purchased 1,000 shares, signaling insider confidence. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded CSGP from “strong sell” to “hold”, a mild vote of support from an independent research shop. Zacks Research

Management has a $1.5B buyback authorization (announced Jan. 7), which can support the stock and offset selling pressure. Neutral Sentiment: CoStar has publicly pushed back on D. E. Shaw’s claims with corrections and rebuttals — this clarifies the company’s position but doesn’t eliminate investor questions. CoStar Corrects D.E. Shaw Claims Investing.com Coverage

Short interest rose materially in late February to ~26.15M shares (up ~35% vs. mid?Feb), about 6.3% of shares outstanding and ~3.7 days-to-cover — increased bearish positioning can amplify downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Critical media pieces (e.g., coverage questioning Homes.com performance) add reputational risk and may amplify selling amid the activist campaign. TheStreet Homes.com Critique

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director Louise S. Sams bought 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,979.24. This represents a 5.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,538.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.22 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.23%.CoStar Group’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

