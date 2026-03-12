Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 21,731 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,731 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of Mosaic worth $42,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter worth $1,203,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

More Mosaic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mosaic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS forecast to $2.34 (from $1.89) and increased several late?2027 quarterly estimates — a material upgrade to longer?term profitability expectations that supports a higher valuation.

Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS forecast to $2.34 (from $1.89) and increased several late?2027 quarterly estimates — a material upgrade to longer?term profitability expectations that supports a higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also boosted specific 2027 quarterly estimates (examples: Q2 2027 to $0.62 and Q4 2027 to $0.64), signaling an improved outlook for the back half of the forecast horizon.

Zacks also boosted specific 2027 quarterly estimates (examples: Q2 2027 to $0.62 and Q4 2027 to $0.64), signaling an improved outlook for the back half of the forecast horizon. Positive Sentiment: Mosaic Fertilizantes (Mosaic subsidiary) and Rainbow Rare Earths entered a joint?development agreement to advance the Uberaba rare?earths project in Minas Gerais, Brazil — a strategic diversification into higher?value minerals with a PFS now planned and a DFS targeted later in 2026. Uberaba rare earths project

Mosaic Fertilizantes (Mosaic subsidiary) and Rainbow Rare Earths entered a joint?development agreement to advance the Uberaba rare?earths project in Minas Gerais, Brazil — a strategic diversification into higher?value minerals with a PFS now planned and a DFS targeted later in 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Sector and media attention on fertilizers (feature pieces highlighting Mosaic as a leading U.S. fertilizer producer) can increase investor interest but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Fertilizers In The Spotlight

Sector and media attention on fertilizers (feature pieces highlighting Mosaic as a leading U.S. fertilizer producer) can increase investor interest but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/headline pieces (e.g., coverage tying commodity and geopolitical risk to ag/energy markets) may drive short?term flows into basic?materials names like Mosaic. Hormuz crisis article

Macro/headline pieces (e.g., coverage tying commodity and geopolitical risk to ag/energy markets) may drive short?term flows into basic?materials names like Mosaic. Neutral Sentiment: Some syndicated commentary referencing unrelated filings appeared in the news stream and may have caused noise — treat such items cautiously. Schaeffers piece

Some syndicated commentary referencing unrelated filings appeared in the news stream and may have caused noise — treat such items cautiously. Negative Sentiment: Zacks materially cut FY2026 and several near?term quarter forecasts (example: FY2026 cut to $1.53 from $2.46; Q1 2026 trimmed to $0.22 from $0.75; Q2 2026 to $0.26 from $0.44; Q3/Q4 2026 also lowered). Those near?term downgrades increase the risk of disappointing quarterly prints and weigh on sentiment until recovery is visible.

Zacks materially cut FY2026 and several near?term quarter forecasts (example: FY2026 cut to $1.53 from $2.46; Q1 2026 trimmed to $0.22 from $0.75; Q2 2026 to $0.26 from $0.44; Q3/Q4 2026 also lowered). Those near?term downgrades increase the risk of disappointing quarterly prints and weigh on sentiment until recovery is visible. Negative Sentiment: Zacks maintains a “Hold” rating — analysts are cautious despite some 2027 upside, implying limited near?term conviction and potential volatility.

Mosaic Trading Up 10.0%

Shares of MOS stock opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 4.49%.Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 52.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mosaic from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.