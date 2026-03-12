China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 16 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the February 12th total of 51 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 88 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

China Gas Stock Performance

Shares of CGHLY stock opened at $28.28 on Thursday. China Gas has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58.

Get China Gas alerts:

About China Gas

(Get Free Report)

China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) is a Hong Kong–based energy company primarily engaged in the distribution and sale of natural gas in the People’s Republic of China. Through its network of subsidiaries, the company builds, owns and operates city-gas pipeline systems that deliver piped natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition to its core piped?gas business, China Gas develops liquefied natural gas (LNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) refilling stations to support transportation and decentralized energy needs.

The company’s operations encompass the entire gas?value chain, from upstream procurement and storage to downstream distribution and retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.