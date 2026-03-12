PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) and QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) Head to Head Review

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Get Free Report) and PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for QVC Group and PetMed Express, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get QVC Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QVC Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 PetMed Express 2 1 0 0 1.33

PetMed Express has a consensus price target of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 28.51%. Given PetMed Express’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PetMed Express is more favorable than QVC Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QVC Group -38.83% N/A -15.22% PetMed Express -35.51% -70.81% -33.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QVC Group and PetMed Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares QVC Group and PetMed Express”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QVC Group $9.50 billion 0.00 -$1.29 billion ($460.35) -0.01 PetMed Express $226.97 million 0.23 -$6.27 million ($3.12) -0.80

PetMed Express has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QVC Group. PetMed Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QVC Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of QVC Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of PetMed Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of QVC Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PetMed Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

QVC Group has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetMed Express has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PetMed Express beats QVC Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QVC Group

(Get Free Report)

QVC Group, Inc. engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications. The QVC International segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in several foreign countries, primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through its international websites and mobile applications. The CBI segment consists of a portfolio of aspirational home and apparel brands in the U.S. that sell merchandise through brick-and-mortar retail locations as well as via the Internet through their websites. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About PetMed Express

(Get Free Report)

PetMed Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. The company also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, and other pet supplies. It sells its products through its Internet website; mobile app; customer support center; and direct mail/print, which includes brochures and postcards. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

