Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,146,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,789 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.19% of Gen Digital worth $33,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 92.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 1,183.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gen Digital by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Gen Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Gen Digital by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gen Digital stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 56.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

GEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gen Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Gen Digital from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

