Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 200,059 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200,059 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.78% of Enphase Energy worth $36,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,743,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,153 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 264.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,477,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,946,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,322.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 876,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,772,000 after purchasing an additional 840,787 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 334.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,156,000 after buying an additional 481,846 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Enphase Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Analyst/valuation note highlights a recent momentum shift and stronger 3?month/YTD returns, drawing renewed investor attention to Enphase after recent share gains. This framing can attract buyers looking for a rebound.

Sector relief rally lifted solar names (SolarEdge, Enphase, SunRun), providing market-driven upside pressure on ENPH as investors rotated back into clean-energy names.

Reported short-interest data appears anomalous (zero shares reported), so no clear signal from short sellers; treat the metric cautiously until confirmed.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $57,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,708.50. The trade was a 10.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mandy Yang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $198,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 68,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,260.87. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.07. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $64.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $343.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Glj Research set a $21.70 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

Featured Articles

