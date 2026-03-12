Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,491 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.80% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $37,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 23,720.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, December 15th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Sabra Healthcare REIT stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $201.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.97 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 20.09%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.50%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net?lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long?term, triple?net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra’s tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post?acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

