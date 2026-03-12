3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

3i Group plc – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.7960 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 569826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGOPY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of 3i Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of 3i Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3i Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20.

3i Group plc is a London?based international investment manager that specializes in private equity, infrastructure and debt investments. The company deploys capital both from its own balance sheet and through managed funds on behalf of institutional investors, targeting mid?market buyouts, growth capital and core infrastructure assets. Its private equity activity typically focuses on acquiring, developing and exiting businesses through active ownership and operational improvement, while its infrastructure arm invests in long?life assets that generate steady cash flows.

3i manages a portfolio of companies across a range of industry sectors, including business and financial services, industrials, consumer and healthcare, and technology.

