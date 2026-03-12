Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 338,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,779,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.39% of Federal Realty Investment Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,273,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,813,000 after acquiring an additional 244,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $690,507,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,578,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,903,000 after purchasing an additional 176,613 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,264,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,109,000 after purchasing an additional 344,189 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,712,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,700,000 after purchasing an additional 82,312 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FRT stock opened at $106.98 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.40 and a 200-day moving average of $100.92.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $336.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.420-7.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore set a $107.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRT

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty’s portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.