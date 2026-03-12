Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,642,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 352,045 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $745,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amgen Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $377.64 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.43 and a 52-week high of $391.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.84%.
Trending Headlines about Amgen
Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Prominent market commentator Josh Brown argued that large-cap biotech names are resilient to disruption, which supports investor appetite for Amgen as a stable growth biotech. Josh Brown: Biotech growth stocks immune to disruption risk
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis highlighting Amgen’s oncology advances and a resilient dividend argues the company’s product progress and cash generation underpin long?term growth, a supportive signal for income and growth investors. Amgen Oncology Advances Test Dividend Strength And Long Term Growth Story
- Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published the transcript of Amgen’s presentation at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference — useful for pipeline, management commentary and strategic color, but no single market-moving announcement in the transcript. Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Presents at Leerink Global Healthcare Conference 2026 Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: A valuation piece assesses whether AMGN shares are mispriced after mixed returns — useful background for longer?term positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Assessing Whether Amgen (AMGN) Shares Look Mispriced After Recent Mixed Returns
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reports in the feed show anomalous/zero values and contradictory entries for March — current data appears unreliable and is not a usable signal for positioning right now.
- Negative Sentiment: Jefferies initiated coverage on Amgen with a Hold and set a $350 price target, below the current market price — this analyst call introduces near?term downside pressure and may weigh on sentiment. Jefferies initiates coverage of Amgen (AMGN) with hold recommendation
- Negative Sentiment: New federal legislation (H.R. 7871) that would formalize value?based purchasing in Medicaid and change price/rebate calculations could create pricing/reporting pressures for manufacturers, introducing regulatory risk for Amgen’s marketed drugs. New Bill: Representative Brett Guthrie introduces H.R. 7871: Medicaid VBPs for Patients Act
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Amgen from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.
Amgen Profile
Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.
Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.
