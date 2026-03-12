Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,642,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 352,045 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $745,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $377.64 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.43 and a 52-week high of $391.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Amgen from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

