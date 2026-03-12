abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Down 1.1%

AWP opened at $11.68 on Thursday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 582.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 1,247.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter.

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE: AWP) is a publicly traded, closed-end investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund is managed by abrdn plc, a global asset manager, and primarily invests in equity and debt securities of real estate companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) worldwide. By trading its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, AWP offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of real estate assets without the need to directly acquire or manage physical properties.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes bottom-up security selection, targeting companies that offer attractive dividend yields, earnings growth potential and stable cash flows.

