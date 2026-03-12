DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.500-14.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.1 billion-$22.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.0 billion.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $195.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $166.37 and a twelve month high of $237.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $246.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 721 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

