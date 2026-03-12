Capita (LON:CPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 49.71 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Capita had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Here are the key takeaways from Capita’s conference call:

We delivered a £250m cost savings program, lifted operating margin by 140bps to 5.2%, saw profit before tax improve 84%, cash conversion rise to 74%, and expect positive free cash flow of £20–40m in 2026.

The Civil Service Pension Scheme had severe legacy data and backlog problems on handover (thousands of unpaid or disputed cases), and although service metrics have improved and remediation is underway, it remains a material operational risk and cost for the company.

CPI opened at GBX 277 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £315.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 373.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 336.65. Capita has a 12-month low of GBX 168 and a 12-month high of GBX 415.50.

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” and set a substantially higher price target of GBX 900 — a bullish analyst view that signals upside expectations for Capita’s recovery and could support the share price over the medium term. Digital Look

Here are the key news stories impacting Capita this week:

In other news, insider Pablo Andres bought 12,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 280 per share, with a total value of £34,098.40. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Capita to GBX 330 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capita presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 489.

Capita Company Profile

Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across 8 countries, Capita’s colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society – our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.

