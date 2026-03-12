Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Posts Earnings Results

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$361.20 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%.

DII.B stock opened at C$1.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.68. Dorel Industries has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$3.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canadian company that sells juvenile products and furniture. Its segments include Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile. Dorel Home segment is engaged in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings which include metal folding furniture, futons, children’s furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items. Dorel Juvenile segment is engaged in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of children’s accessories which include infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, and infant health and safety aids.

