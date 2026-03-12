Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Posts Earnings Results

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$361.20 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%.
Dorel Industries Price Performance
DII.B stock opened at C$1.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.68. Dorel Industries has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$3.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.86.
Dorel Industries Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dorel Industries
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.