Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI Position Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,842 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.39% of Armstrong World Industries worth $32,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 571.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 100,175 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after buying an additional 48,544 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $291,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.43.

Armstrong World Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Armstrong World Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks lifted multi-year guidance — analysts raised FY2026 to $8.33 (from $8.31), FY2027 to $9.01 (from $8.98) and published a FY2028 view of $9.77, signaling stronger medium-term earnings expectations. Zacks raises FY2026-28 estimates for AWI

Zacks lifted multi-year guidance — analysts raised FY2026 to $8.33 (from $8.31), FY2027 to $9.01 (from $8.98) and published a FY2028 view of $9.77, signaling stronger medium-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks increased several quarterly forecasts (notably Q2 2026 to $2.35 from $2.24 and small raises for Q1–Q3 2027), supporting the view of improving near- to mid-cycle demand in 2026–27. Zacks raises quarterly estimates for AWI

Zacks increased several quarterly forecasts (notably Q2 2026 to $2.35 from $2.24 and small raises for Q1–Q3 2027), supporting the view of improving near- to mid-cycle demand in 2026–27. Neutral Sentiment: The consensus current full-year estimate cited alongside Zacks remains at $6.18, highlighting that market consensus still differs from Zacks’ higher multi-year outlook — investors may await company guidance/earnings to reconcile views. Consensus vs. Zacks estimates for AWI

The consensus current full-year estimate cited alongside Zacks remains at $6.18, highlighting that market consensus still differs from Zacks’ higher multi-year outlook — investors may await company guidance/earnings to reconcile views. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reduced several near-term quarter estimates (Q1 2026 cut to $1.81 from $1.87, Q4 2026 to $1.89 from $1.92 and Q4 2027 to $2.09 from $2.14), which could pressure short-term stock performance if quarterly results follow these lower expectations. Zacks trims near-term EPS for AWI

Zacks reduced several near-term quarter estimates (Q1 2026 cut to $1.81 from $1.87, Q4 2026 to $1.89 from $1.92 and Q4 2027 to $2.09 from $2.14), which could pressure short-term stock performance if quarterly results follow these lower expectations. Negative Sentiment: Short interest climbed ~42% in February to 985,077 shares (about 2.3% of shares; short-interest ratio ~1.3 days), indicating increased bearish positioning that can amplify downside pressure or volatility around catalysts. AWI short interest jumps in February

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

NYSE AWI opened at $167.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.37 and a 12-month high of $206.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.97.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.87 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.80% and a net margin of 19.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong’s product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

See Also

