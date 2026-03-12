Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Michelin in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Michelin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Michelin in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Michelin in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Michelin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Michelin has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Michelin (OTCMKTS: MGDDY) is a French multinational tire manufacturer founded in 1889 and headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France. Over more than a century the company has grown into one of the world’s leading tiremakers, serving passenger car, truck, motorcycle, bicycle, agricultural, construction and aviation markets. Michelin has a global footprint with manufacturing facilities, research centers and commercial operations across multiple regions to supply OEMs, replacement markets and large commercial fleets.

The company’s core business is the design, manufacture and sale of tires and related products.

