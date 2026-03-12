ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 319.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTEC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 270 target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 315 price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 330 to GBX 340 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 237.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 235.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 236.67. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 209.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 311.20.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns. It also provides ostomy care solutions, including devices, accessories, and services for people with a stoma resulting from colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and bladder cancer.

