Capital Research Global Investors Sells 98,844 Shares of Celanese Corporation $CE

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,488,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,844 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Celanese were worth $188,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 182.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,081,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Celanese by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,934,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,645,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,056,000 after purchasing an additional 837,944 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CE opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.07. Celanese Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.73.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Celanese has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently -1.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CE. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Celanese in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.39.

Positive Sentiment: Tudor Pickering upgraded Celanese to a “Buy,” which can attract buyers and support near-term momentum. Article Title

Tudor Pickering upgraded Celanese to a “Buy,” which can attract buyers and support near-term momentum. Positive Sentiment: Vertical Research also upgraded CE to “Buy,” adding to positive analyst flow that likely helped push the stock up today. Article Title

Vertical Research also upgraded CE to “Buy,” adding to positive analyst flow that likely helped push the stock up today. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks slightly raised its Q3 2027 EPS view (from $0.16 to $0.31), but this single-quarter bump is small relative to its broader negative revisions and does not offset the overall downgrade bias.

Zacks slightly raised its Q3 2027 EPS view (from $0.16 to $0.31), but this single-quarter bump is small relative to its broader negative revisions and does not offset the overall downgrade bias. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple quarterly and full?year EPS estimates and kept a “Strong Sell” stance — examples include Q1 2026 down to $0.80 (from $0.88), Q2 2026 to $1.12 (from $1.58), FY2026 to $4.40 (from $5.20), and FY2027 to $5.94 (from $7.05). These reductions, alongside Zacks’ negative rating, increase downside pressure on the stock and reflect weaker-than-expected near?term profit outlooks.

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

