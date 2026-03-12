Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,921 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $33,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,393,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 63,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.16, for a total value of $11,586,450.12. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,310,684.24. The trade was a 17.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fang Holdings Lp Sgf sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total value of $162,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 98,686,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,074,094,093.76. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,168,462 shares of company stock valued at $192,197,747 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Susquehanna upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $218.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.10.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $176.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $186.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target on FANG to $212 and kept a “buy” rating, providing a sizable upside view versus the current price; this supports longer?term valuation expectations. Goldman Sachs price target raise

Goldman Sachs raised its price target on FANG to $212 and kept a “buy” rating, providing a sizable upside view versus the current price; this supports longer?term valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks issued several updates that include higher FY2027 estimates (FY2027 EPS raised), which traders may view as supportive for multi?year earnings growth despite near?term cuts. Zacks research notes

Zacks issued several updates that include higher FY2027 estimates (FY2027 EPS raised), which traders may view as supportive for multi?year earnings growth despite near?term cuts. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data published for early March appears to show zero reported short interest and a 0.0 days?to?cover figure — likely a data reporting glitch and not meaningful to the market. (Treat with caution.)

Short?interest data published for early March appears to show zero reported short interest and a 0.0 days?to?cover figure — likely a data reporting glitch and not meaningful to the market. (Treat with caution.) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst revisions are mixed: Zacks trimmed several near?term (Q1–Q3 FY2026) estimates and FY2026 EPS while raising some later?year targets — this creates ambiguity around near?term guidance versus longer?term outlook. Zacks estimates changes

Analyst revisions are mixed: Zacks trimmed several near?term (Q1–Q3 FY2026) estimates and FY2026 EPS while raising some later?year targets — this creates ambiguity around near?term guidance versus longer?term outlook. Negative Sentiment: The largest shareholder, SGF FANG Holdings, priced an underwritten secondary offering of 11,000,000 Diamondback shares (gross proceeds ~ $1.9B). Diamondback will receive no proceeds — the sale increases available share supply and creates near?term selling pressure. The offering is expected to close subject to customary conditions. Secondary offering priced

The largest shareholder, SGF FANG Holdings, priced an underwritten secondary offering of 11,000,000 Diamondback shares (gross proceeds ~ $1.9B). Diamondback will receive no proceeds — the sale increases available share supply and creates near?term selling pressure. The offering is expected to close subject to customary conditions. Negative Sentiment: Market reports show the large shareholder offering (priced ~ $172.25–$176 per share in some reports) and the launch/pricing have already weighed on the stock, with coverage noting FANG shares moved lower after the announcement. Market reaction to offering

Market reports show the large shareholder offering (priced ~ $172.25–$176 per share in some reports) and the launch/pricing have already weighed on the stock, with coverage noting FANG shares moved lower after the announcement. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling by senior executives has been filed: Chairman Travis Stice disclosed large sales (multiple filings) and Director Charles Alvin Meloy also sold shares — combined insider sales increase concern about shareholder exits. Chairman SEC filing Director sale

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub?basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

