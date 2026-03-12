Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 12,153 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of HubSpot worth $35,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 27.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.00, for a total value of $2,090,033.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 481,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,735,504. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total transaction of $200,166.41. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,423.19. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,691 shares of company stock worth $8,136,702. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.20.

HUBS stock opened at $259.09 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.20 and a 1 year high of $682.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.72 and a 200 day moving average of $385.54. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.81, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.47%.The firm had revenue of $846.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

