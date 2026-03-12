Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 91,947 Shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,947 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $16,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,384,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669,923 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,593,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Haleon by 36.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,986 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Haleon by 159.4% during the third quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 2,727,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Haleon by 3,548.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,684,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,784 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.18. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $11.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 251.0%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group’s consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over?the?counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self?care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

