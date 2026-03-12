FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Photronics, Inc. $PLAB

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Photronics by 12.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 20,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Photronics by 79,485.7% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 38,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 38,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Photronics news, Director Mary Paladino sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $394,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,320.20. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $341,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 410,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,022,310.50. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 171,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLAB shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Photronics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $34.39 on Thursday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $225.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.09 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Photronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high?resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high?end lithography technology.

