Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $33.15 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Medpace worth $33,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medpace by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.8% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Medpace by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 35.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 3.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. Barclays raised shares of Medpace from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medpace from $555.00 to $539.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. TD Cowen raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $462.00 to $419.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.67.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $477.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $528.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $628.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $708.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.53 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 118.82% and a net margin of 17.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

