Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $11,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Equifax by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 694.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $195.00 price objective on Equifax in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.33.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $191.36 on Thursday. Equifax, Inc. has a one year low of $166.02 and a one year high of $281.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.70 and a 200 day moving average of $220.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.87%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $233,248.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,968,617.03. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.72, for a total value of $880,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,018.12. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 49,671 shares of company stock worth $9,960,181 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

